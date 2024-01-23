FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) & Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Financial Review

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Avis Budget Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A Avis Budget Group 14.95% -559.82% 6.19%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Aviation $1.13 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Avis Budget Group $12.78 billion 0.48 $2.76 billion $45.61 3.72

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Avis Budget Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Aviation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FTAI Aviation and Avis Budget Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A Avis Budget Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Avis Budget Group has a consensus target price of $225.40, indicating a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Avis Budget Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats FTAI Aviation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Budget, Payless, Apex, Maggiore, Morini Rent, FranceCars, Amicoblue, Turiscar, and ACL Hire. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, and automobile towing protection and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services, curbside delivery, tablet rentals, access to satellite radio, portable navigation units, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Business Intelligence solution, an online portal for corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.