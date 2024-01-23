Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -36.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

FSP stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $260.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,061.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,101,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,477.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

