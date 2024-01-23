Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 15,485 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,264. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

