Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 7.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 99,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.84. 217,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.95. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

