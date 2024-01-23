Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,211.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

