Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $751.64. 493,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,177. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $766.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $694.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

