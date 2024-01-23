Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,169,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,779,508. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $281.18 and a 12 month high of $424.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.37.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

