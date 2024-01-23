Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.07. 1,551,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $445.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.54.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.