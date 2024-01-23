Fortis Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,184,000 after buying an additional 2,279,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,885 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,659,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after buying an additional 1,130,949 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 1,089,302 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. 262,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,253. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

