Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after buying an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.68. 152,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,341. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $432.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.05 and a 200 day moving average of $384.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

