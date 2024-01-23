Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,256 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 595,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $62.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

