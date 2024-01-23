Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,679 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 658,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 47,994 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 620,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,059,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,613,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 350,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 730,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

