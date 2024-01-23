Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $63.81

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.81, but opened at $60.39. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 232 shares.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 5.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $925.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.04.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
