Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $63.81

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.81, but opened at $60.39. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 232 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $925.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.