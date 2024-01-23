Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.70. 991,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,630,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCP Investment LP raised its position in Fluence Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $11,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 37.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after buying an additional 448,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

