FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $288.69

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $288.69 and last traded at $287.62, with a volume of 8609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.95 and a 200-day moving average of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

