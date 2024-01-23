FlatQube One Day Volume Hits $406.51 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $406.51 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.28372536 USD and is down -7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,727.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

