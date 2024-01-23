Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 13.2% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 8,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.37.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

