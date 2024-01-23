Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.52. 2,082,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

