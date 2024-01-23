Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

FISV traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.