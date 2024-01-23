First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,677,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,022,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after acquiring an additional 280,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,499,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. 30,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,555. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $80.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

