First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.71. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.