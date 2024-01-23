First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

