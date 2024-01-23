First Digital USD (FDUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.65 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC on popular exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $6.08 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,654,155,296 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,654,145,306.31. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00081845 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $5,626,188,483.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.