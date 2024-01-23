Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $173.43. 1,404,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,720. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $174.45. The company has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average is $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

