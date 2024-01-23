Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.48. The stock had a trading volume of 654,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,053. The company has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.