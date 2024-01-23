Fiducient Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,752. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

