Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,011 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $249.97. 354,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.51 and a 200 day moving average of $235.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

