Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.80 on Tuesday, hitting $340.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.95 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

