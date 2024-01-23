Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,300 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 395,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,372. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

