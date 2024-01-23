Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $61.83 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

