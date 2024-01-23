Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 4.5%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 943,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 917,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GSM

Ferroglobe Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.0% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.