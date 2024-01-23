Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,038. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 297,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 117,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

