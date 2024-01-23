EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 168105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,362,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,924,919 and have sold 2,246,113 shares valued at $43,564,052. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

