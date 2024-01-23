EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,348. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $103.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

