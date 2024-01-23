EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,182,000 after buying an additional 25,270 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

DE stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $387.46. The company had a trading volume of 950,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,238. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

