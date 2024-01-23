EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,878 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after buying an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.1 %

GPK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. 1,243,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

