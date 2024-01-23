EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. 1,587,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

