EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.12% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,646,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIBL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 130,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,306. Inspire 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

