EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.04. 228,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $181.87 and a 12 month high of $270.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

