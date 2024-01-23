EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.02. 3,010,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $241.40. The firm has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

