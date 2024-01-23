EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

BSVO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

