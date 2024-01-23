EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. 270,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,302. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

