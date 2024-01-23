EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 46,350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,297. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $85.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

