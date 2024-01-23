EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after buying an additional 106,774 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,440 shares. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

