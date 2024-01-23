Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $31.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,785,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $80.31. 5,611,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782,892. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

