Evercore ISI Upgrades International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a sell rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.29.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $172.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $174.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 114,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

