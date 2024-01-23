Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Barclays began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT

Essent Group Trading Down 0.1 %

ESNT opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.