ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ESAB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of ESAB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.84. 73,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,932. ESAB has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. ESAB’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,154,481. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after buying an additional 566,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

