Eric James Witczak Sells 2,053 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric James Witczak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $760,347.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.83. 36,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

