Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 23rd (ABBV, AGYS, ALB, ALLY, AMTX, BG, BL, BNTX, BOH, BSM)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 23rd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $152.00 to $130.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $54.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $133.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $69.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $178.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $244.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $7.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $147.00 to $151.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $194.00 to $192.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $0.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $12.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $630.00 to $680.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $765.00 to $870.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $49.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $51.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $935.00 to $1,020.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $406.00 to $422.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $9.25 to $10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $132.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $48.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.