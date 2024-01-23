Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 23rd (ABBV, AGYS, ALB, ALLY, AMTX, BG, BL, BNTX, BOH, BSM)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 23rd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $152.00 to $130.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $54.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $133.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $69.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $178.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $244.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $7.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $147.00 to $151.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $194.00 to $192.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $0.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $12.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $630.00 to $680.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $765.00 to $870.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $49.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $51.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $935.00 to $1,020.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $406.00 to $422.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $9.25 to $10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $132.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $48.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

